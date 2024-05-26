Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The countdown has begun to Wigan’s dog show with a difference.

Unlike its near namesake, Scrufts isn’t so much about breeding and grooming as categories such as best old timer, quickest sit, best party trick, best junior handler, best rescue.

There is also, of course, a best in show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Standish-based dog trainer Jo Pay, who featured on Channel Four's The Dog Academy, will star at this year's Scrufts

And as in previous years the “family fun dog show” all takes place at Haigh Woodland Park and it runs from 11am to 3pm on Sunday June 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Major dog charities - Guide Dogs for The Blind, RSPCA, Dogs For Good, Carla Lane Animal Sanctuary – will all there on the day sharing information, fund-raising, organising games, giving out prizes and more,.

Another highlight this year is an appearance from Jo Pay the Standish Dog Trainer (as seen on Channel 4's The Dog Academy) who will be giving a Hoopers demonstration.

Hoopers is an agility-style sport that is low impact on dogs’ joints but high on the fun scale.

A flashback to a previous Scrufts Dog Show at Haigh Woodland Park - a true family event.

Further attractions include stalls, street food and drinks.

Proceeds from the event will go to charity.

Scrufts spokeswoman Julie Mayhall said: “The event has become an annual event and is proving very popular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is free entrance on the day so the whole family can come along and enjoy the show.”

Entries cost £3 and you can enter a maximum of two classes per dog at http://www.haighscrufts.co.uk/