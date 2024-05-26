Taking the lead: Wigan dog owners urged to take pets to jolly Scrufts festival
Unlike its near namesake, Scrufts isn’t so much about breeding and grooming as categories such as best old timer, quickest sit, best party trick, best junior handler, best rescue.
There is also, of course, a best in show.
And as in previous years the “family fun dog show” all takes place at Haigh Woodland Park and it runs from 11am to 3pm on Sunday June 9.
Major dog charities - Guide Dogs for The Blind, RSPCA, Dogs For Good, Carla Lane Animal Sanctuary – will all there on the day sharing information, fund-raising, organising games, giving out prizes and more,.
Another highlight this year is an appearance from Jo Pay the Standish Dog Trainer (as seen on Channel 4's The Dog Academy) who will be giving a Hoopers demonstration.
Hoopers is an agility-style sport that is low impact on dogs’ joints but high on the fun scale.
Further attractions include stalls, street food and drinks.
Proceeds from the event will go to charity.
Scrufts spokeswoman Julie Mayhall said: “The event has become an annual event and is proving very popular.
"There is free entrance on the day so the whole family can come along and enjoy the show.”
Entries cost £3 and you can enter a maximum of two classes per dog at http://www.haighscrufts.co.uk/
The winner of each class will be entered into the final class to win the ultimate accolade of Best In Show and the JK Memorial Trophy.
