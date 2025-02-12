Talent contest, crash and fund-raisers: Wigan news in 2002

By Michelle Adamson and Gary Bunskill
Published 12th Feb 2025, 04:55 BST
The Wigan Today archive has given up this collection of news pictures taken 23 years ago in 2002 which include the aftermath of a crash, celebrations, school events and a talent contest.

It should stir up a few memories.

.

1. Wigan news in pictures from 2002

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
Lancashire Day celebrations

2. 2002

Lancashire Day celebrations Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Collecting seeds in Borsdane Wood, Hindley, on Saturday 13th of July 2002 are John Loder, Bolton Conservation Volunteers, Annie Surtees, warden at Blackleach Country Park, Felicity Paris, Community Support Officer for Red Rose Forest and Sarah Sadler, Wigan Council countryside ranger. Some of the seeds found were bluebell, wild garlic and red campion and were to be scattered around Wigan borough in areas lacking colour.

3. 2002

Collecting seeds in Borsdane Wood, Hindley, on Saturday 13th of July 2002 are John Loder, Bolton Conservation Volunteers, Annie Surtees, warden at Blackleach Country Park, Felicity Paris, Community Support Officer for Red Rose Forest and Sarah Sadler, Wigan Council countryside ranger. Some of the seeds found were bluebell, wild garlic and red campion and were to be scattered around Wigan borough in areas lacking colour. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
The king and queen in regal robes are Courtney Brown and Lewis Harrison at the Just Learning Nursery, Wigan, Queen's Golden Jubilee party on Friday 31st of May 2002.

4. 2002

The king and queen in regal robes are Courtney Brown and Lewis Harrison at the Just Learning Nursery, Wigan, Queen's Golden Jubilee party on Friday 31st of May 2002. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice