It should stir up a few memories.
1. Wigan news in pictures from 2002
Lancashire Day celebrations Photo: staff
Collecting seeds in Borsdane Wood, Hindley, on Saturday 13th of July 2002 are John Loder, Bolton Conservation Volunteers, Annie Surtees, warden at Blackleach Country Park, Felicity Paris, Community Support Officer for Red Rose Forest and Sarah Sadler, Wigan Council countryside ranger. Some of the seeds found were bluebell, wild garlic and red campion and were to be scattered around Wigan borough in areas lacking colour. Photo: Frank Orrell
The king and queen in regal robes are Courtney Brown and Lewis Harrison at the Just Learning Nursery, Wigan, Queen's Golden Jubilee party on Friday 31st of May 2002. Photo: Frank Orrell