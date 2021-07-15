Talented Wigan dancers picked to represent England at World Cup

Ellie-Rose Fenney, dance teacher Jennifer Fenney and Lexi Dermott-Denton

Ellie-Rose Fenney, 12, and 13-year-old Lexi Dermott-Denton, have both been chosen to represent their country at the Dance World Cup this year.

Ellie-Rose, from Pemberton, and Lexi, who is from Goose Green, will showcase their steps against dancers from all over the world when the competition takes place next month in Telford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ellie-Rose Fenney and Lexi Dermott-Denton have been picked for Team England

Dean Trust Wigan pupil Ellie-Rose and Lexi, who goes to Hawkley Hall High School, both practice at the Miss Sutcliffe Academy of Dance in Pemberton.

It is the first time dancers from the school have been picked for Team England and it is a case of double delight for their dance teacher and studio owner Jennifer Fenney as she is also Ellie-Rose’s mum.

Jennifer said: “It’s not easy when you’re both a dance teacher and a parent but they have both worked super-hard and I’m really proud of them.

“It is a fabulous, amazing achievement. It was a tough selection process and only a few children are chosen in each category to represent Team England.

“Obviously there are hundreds of people who apply for the audition process.

“It’s a huge honour to represent your country in anything you do and the girls are absolutely elated to have been selected.

“They will also be representing the dance school. This is the first time we’ve had someone chosen for this. It’s something we’ve wanted to have a go at before.

“Ellie-Rose and Lexi have put in all the hours on their techniques, now it’s just a case of polishing them and working to perfect them. They are working really hard and are determined to do well.”

Jennifer says the schools have been extremely understanding about ensuring the girls are ready to compete and Ellie-Rose has had time out of her lessons to do extra dance classes and sessions ahead of the contest.

Both girls are competing in the repertoire ballet and neo-classical categories with solo performances and dancing a duet, with Ellie-Rose also taking part in the solo acrobatics .

Jennifer says Ellie-Rose is hoping to become a professional dancer and her dream is to perform with the world-famous Cirque de Soleil.

The Dance World Cup was originally supposed to have taken place in Spain but has now been moved to the English Midlands due to Covid-19.

The competition will be a mix of live performances and dancers taking part via video link.