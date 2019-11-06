Talents unite for charity event in Wigan for youngsters in need

Disadvantaged youngsters will be uppermost in folk’s minds when a major fund-raising event is staged this weekend.

A host of local performing talent plus a VIP guest are among the attractions at the gig aimed at raising thousands of pounds for two causes for which young people are very much the focus.

Matthew Unsworth, who raises money for good causes while also living with the rare condition methylmalonic acidemia - which means he is unable to walk - is putting on the evening at St Jude’s Social Club on Saturday.

A number of Wigan singers will take to the stage on the night and the proceeds will be split between the BBC Children in Need appeal and local not-for-profit organisation Daffodils Dreams which helps families and children on the breadline in Poolstock, Goose Green and Worsley Mesnes.

Matthew has been fund-raising for the two causes for much of 2019 and hopes to bring in a four-figure sum from the event.

The line-up has been put together with the assistance of Alan Gregory of Pianos, Pies and Pirouettes, who will also act as host for the night.

There is also a very special guest coming to the event but Matthew is keeping their identity tightly under wraps.

The 26-year-old said: “I’ve been organising this all year really. Children in Need is my charity because I’m in a wheelchair myself.

“I’m supporting Daffodils Dreams because they are all about helping others as well.”

Those attending the charity night on November 9 will be able to enjoy performances from several singers who performed in the premiere concert performance of Beyond Wigan Pier, Alan’s homegrown musical about George Orwell’s relationship with the town.

As it is a Children in Need event, its famous mascot Pudsey Bear will also be making a guest appearance.

Alan said: “Matthew has been raising money for Daffodils Dreams and Children in Need all this year.

“In his situation he understands what kids in various states of need, whether health-wise or financial, are going through and he’s always trying to help. I’m hoping Matthew will end up with about £3,000.”

To help swell the fund-raising total there will be raffles and auctions on the night.

The fund-raiser starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £10 for adults and £5 for children, to be paid on the door.

If you are running or taking part in any Children in Need events, please email details as soon as possible to newsroom.wigan@jpimedia.co.uk