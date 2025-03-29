Tattooists in Wigan: these are the 15 highest-rated tattoo studios, according to Google reviews

By Sian Jones
Published 29th Mar 2025, 12:30 BST
If you’re a fan of tattoos, there are plenty of highly skilled artists in Wigan.

Tattoos have long been a form of artistic expression and personal storytelling.

From ancient civilisations to modern times, they have served as symbols of identity, culture and individuality.

Today, tattoos continue to evolve with innovative techniques and designs. They can commemorate loved ones, showcase passions or simply enhance your appearance.

While opinions on tattoos may vary, their popularity remains undeniable, as more and more people embrace this timeless art form.

In no particular order, here are 15 of the highest-rated tattoo studios and artists in Wigan, according to Google reviews – all with a rating of 4.7 or higher.

Rated 4.9 out of 5 from 35 Google reviews

2. Lotus Tattoo- Bishopgate, Wigan

Rated 4.9 out of 5 from 35 Google reviews Photo: Google

Rated 4.8 out of 5 from 133 Google reviews

3. Skin Graffiti- Library Street, Wigan

Rated 4.8 out of 5 from 133 Google reviews Photo: Google

Rated 4.9 out of 5 from 229 Google reviews

4. The Butcher's Block Tattoo Parlour- Flax Mill, Bretherton Row

Rated 4.9 out of 5 from 229 Google reviews Photo: The Butcher's Block

