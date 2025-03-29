Tattoos have long been a form of artistic expression and personal storytelling.

From ancient civilisations to modern times, they have served as symbols of identity, culture and individuality.

Today, tattoos continue to evolve with innovative techniques and designs. They can commemorate loved ones, showcase passions or simply enhance your appearance.

While opinions on tattoos may vary, their popularity remains undeniable, as more and more people embrace this timeless art form.

In no particular order, here are 15 of the highest-rated tattoo studios and artists in Wigan, according to Google reviews – all with a rating of 4.7 or higher.

Lotus Tattoo- Bishopgate, Wigan Rated 4.9 out of 5 from 35 Google reviews

Skin Graffiti- Library Street, Wigan Rated 4.8 out of 5 from 133 Google reviews

The Butcher's Block Tattoo Parlour- Flax Mill, Bretherton Row Rated 4.9 out of 5 from 229 Google reviews