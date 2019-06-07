Teen Wigan artist wins competition

A talented young artist from a Wigan sixth form college has won a competition organised by a local firm of solicitors.

Ailsa Hodge, a year 13 student at St John Rigby Sixth Form College, landed first prize in the contest run by RJT Solicitors.

Business founder Rachel Taylor decided to run the competition as there was space on the walls of the firm’s new Standish office for some original artwork.

She also recently joined The Deal with Wigan Council, which involves giving back to the community, so decided to get the next generation of creative Wiganers involved in the hunt for a new masterpiece.

Ailsa’s dramatic painting of an eye, based on a photograph she took of her own mother, impressed art enthusiast Ms Taylor and the other judges at RJT Solicitors.

Ms Taylor said: “The standard was very high but we felt that Ailsa’s painting stood out as being original and eye-catching.

“We are delighted to exhibit Ailsa’s creativity on our office wall.”

Ailsa visited the solicitors’ High Street base to see the work hung up after being framed by a Pemberton firm.

The 18-year-old, who is heading to Manchester Metropolitan University in September to do a degree in fine art, also scooped a £100 cash prize.