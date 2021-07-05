Tennis club thanked for helping Wigan hospital staff
Hospital staff have praised members of a tennis club for the support they provided during the coronavirus pandemic.
Bellingham Tennis Club’s clubhouse has been used by WWL employees since October to ensure they could have masks fitted correctly.
It is just a short walk from Wigan Infirmary and meant staff could make sure they were protected from potential infection while caring for patients.
Rebecca Farnworth, the trust’s mask fit testing co-ordinator, said: “Using the tennis club across the road from the infirmary has been perfect for our staff, as it has cut down travel time.
“This has means they can spend more time caring for patients and have the flexibility to be tested before shifts, during breaks and after shifts.
“We cannot thank the tennis club and its members enough for everything they have done for us, and the wonderful nature of their staff has made this experience much more efficient.
“It has played an important part in our overall response to the pandemic.”
Anne Miller, tennis club chairman, added: “I’m really pleased that we could use the clubhouse for a meaningful purpose during the time we couldn’t open, and that it has gone so well for the hospital staff.
“As chair, I had to speak to the members about providing the space for the trust and I’ve never had such a unanimous response.
“Everyone involved at the club wanted to make sure we could help.”
