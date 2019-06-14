Terminally ill teenager ticks 'Heinz factory visit' off her bucket list

A teenager diagnosed with terminal brain cancer has ticked off one of the items on her "bucket list" by visiting a vast Wigan food factory

Laura Nuttall, 19, was keen to go to the Heinz plant in Kitt Green after watching a documentary on television.

Laura Nuttall, with mum Nicola Nuttall, was given a tour of the Heinz factory in Wigan, one of the items on her bucket list

She placed it on a wish list of things she would like to do after being diagnosed with glioblastoma - the most aggressive braincancer in adults - just weeks after starting university.

Her family contacted the firm, along with well-wishers who read about her list in the Wigan Post and on social media.

And her dream has finally come true, after a representative from Heinz got in touch and arranged a date.

Laura’s mum Nicola Nuttall, who grew up in Standish and Appley Bridge before moving to Barrowford in Lancashire, said: “She had seen a documentary at the end ofl ast year showing the beans factory and how they were cooked in the cans. “She was fascinated and thought she would like to see it.”

Laura, Nicola and a family friend were given a tour of the factory, shown where they make thetins and had a look in the distribution centre. They were also given unique products to take home as a souvenir from their visit to the factory.

Nicola said: “They made such a fuss of her. They had cans with her name on and we all had bottles of sauce with our names on. They made it a proper VIP experience.”

A Heinz spokesman said: “We were thrilled to host Laura’s visit. It was very special.”

Laura continues to work through her bucket list, alongside receiving treatment. Her experiences in recent months have include ddriving an HGV and a bus, visiting the Houses of Parliament and even meeting Michelle Obama.

In the coming weeks she plans to attend a film premiere and go fishing with TV stars Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse. Laura is also busy as an ambassador for the Brain Tumour Charity, which funds research, raises awareness of the symptoms and supports patients and their families.

The Kitt Green plant is the world’s biggest food canning operation andproducesthree millioncansofbeanseachday.