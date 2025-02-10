Tests reveal what caused the tragic deaths of a Wigan borough mum, 19, and her newborn daughter

Post-mortem examinations have uncovered what caused the tragic deaths of a 19-year-old mum and her newborn baby.

The family of Mellodie-Ocean Jarman and her daughter Athena-Pearl Darbyshire are still coming to terms with their sudden deaths just hours apart on Sunday, February 2.

Mellodie, from Atherton, was thought to be a fit and healthy teenager looking forward to becoming a mum and was 32 weeks into her first pregnancy.

But tragedy struck when she became unwell earlier this month and was twice taken to hospital.

Mellodie-Ocean Jarman with her boyfriend Daniel Darbyshire

A coronial investigation has now been launched and post-mortem examinations have been carried out to uncover the medical causes of their deaths.

Mellodie’s death was found to be due to pulmonary embolism – when a blood clot blocks a blood vessel in the lung – which was due to deep vein thrombosis (DVT) during the third trimester of her pregnancy.

A pathologist found Athena’s death was due to severe hypoxic ischaemic encephalopathy with multi-organ dysfunction – which is brain damage and multi-organ problems due to a lack of oxygen and blood flow – due to her prematurity. Her mother having a cardiac arrest was listed as a contributing factor.

Mellodie-Ocean Jarman was looking forward to becoming a mum

Mellodie’s uncle Steven Darby said: “As you can imagine, we are trying to navigate this news and understand why something like this can happen and how it has resulted in our precious girls being so cruelly taken from us.”

Mellodie collapsed on Friday, January 31 while walking to Hag Fold railway station with her partner Daniel Darbyshire, 18, and her mum Justine Ryan.

She was taken to Royal Bolton Hospital, where she was told her iron levels were low and was prescribed iron liquid and antibiotics, before going home to rest.

But the following night, she became unwell and she was rushed back to the hospital by ambulance.

An emergency Caesarean section was carried out and Athena-Pearl was born at 12.32am on Sunday, February 2.

Medics continued to treat Mellodie but sadly she could not be saved and she was pronounced dead at 1.52am – just 80 minutes after her daughter’s birth.

The family spent time with both Mellodie and Athena, but unfortunately the baby’s condition deteriorated later that day.

She was placed in her mother’s arms and died at 6.24pm.

Daniel, who met Mellodie while they were attending Three Towers Academy and worked alongside her at The Thomas Burke pub in Leigh, has been devastated by the deaths of both his partner and daughter.

He said Mellodie was “fun, caring and very much the boss in the relationship”. He described her as “a queen who got what she wanted”.

He said: “We were both excited to become partners and had our whole lives to look forward to. I haven’t just lost my partner and daughter; I have lost my world, my dreams and my safety blanket.”

A fund-raising appeal was launched to help pay for funerals for both Mellodie and Athena and so far more than £15,000 has been donated.

To support the appeal, go to www.gofundme.com/f/mellodieocean-jarman-athenapearl-darbyshire.