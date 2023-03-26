'Thank you' to dedicated grandmother who has volunteered at Wigan's hospitals for 31 years
A kind-hearted grandmother who has spent more than 30 years volunteering at Wigan’s hospitals and raised thousands of pounds for good causes has been recognised for her efforts.
The Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan, councillors, friends and relatives of Pauline Carr attended a ceremony at Wigan Town Hall to see her receive the Heart of the Community Award.
Mrs Carr has volunteered for Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust for more than 31 years, taking on a variety of tasks, as well as supporting other good causes.
She was nominated by fellow volunteer Maggie Skilling, who said in a moving speech: “Pauline, you’ve never wanted praise, and said to me more than once that a ‘thank you’ is enough.
“So, thank you Pauline, for all you’ve done for so many people over so many years.”
During her time on the Wigan Infirmary site, Mrs Carr has helped in the pharmacy and on the front desk, where she provides information and directions to those attending the hospital
For the last 12 years, she has also been hosting raffles and tombolas to raise much-needed funds for the trust’s Three Wishes charity.
Mrs Carr has been approached to help in other ways, which led to her making twiddle muffs for the dementia ward, cannula muffs to cover the cannulas of patients who are confused or disoriented, and blankets for end-of-life patients, which can be kept by their families.
She has supported the Patient-Led Assessment of the Clinical Environment (PLACE) scheme for the last six years, which is an annual review of the quality of services across the trust.
Mrs Carr's voluntary work did not begin with the hospitals, as she previously spent 11 years as a Guider for the Standish Methodist Brownie pack.
During this time, she helped with church initiatives, from waste paper collection to being a drop-off point for an annual shoebox appeal.
She spent 11 years as treasurer for the Standish Shoebox Appeal, which was founded by her husband Geoff.
Following his tragic death nine years ago, the Carr family created the Geoff Carr memorial event, which saw people either cycle 23 miles from Aintree Racecourse to Standish or do a triathlon involving cycling, kayaking and running. A family fun day was held at the same time.
Several other events were held over two years, including an 80s night and Christmas markets, which raised more than £30,000 for good causes including Derian House children’s hospice, Wigan Cancer Care, Dr Naqvi’s Heartbeat Appeal and the Three Wishes charity.
Douglas ward councillor Pat Draper said: “It was an honour and privilege to present Pauline with the Heart of the Community Award and certificate signed by Coun David Molyneux, Coun Chris Ready, and myself and Coun Mary Callaghan on behalf of the Douglas ward.
“Pauline is the kind of person we should honour and cherish. With over 30 years of voluntary work for WWL trust and raising over £30,000 for various charities, she is a true inspiration to many.”