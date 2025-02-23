The 10 areas in Wigan borough with the highest property prices

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 23rd Feb 2025, 04:55 BST
The top 10 areas in Wigan borough with the highest property prices have been revealed.

A new report ranks every area of Wigan based on average house prices, as well as total house sales, for the year ending March 2024.

It was created by Online Marketing Surgery and steel roofing manufacturer and supplier Cardinal Steels using property data from the Office for National Statistics.

.

1. Wigan areas with the highest property prices revealed

. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Median house price was £290,748

2. Astley, Blackmoor and Mosley Common

Median house price was £290,748 Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Median house price £273,995

3. Lowton

Median house price £273,995 Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Median house price £242,000

4. Tyldesley South

Median house price £242,000 Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WiganOffice for National Statistics
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice