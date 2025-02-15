So we checked Trip Advisor for the best things to do with children in Wigan and it came up with this list of 13 options.
1. Fairy Glen
Fairy Glen was named as the top thing to do in Appley Bridge and scored 4.5 out of 5 from 230 reviews. One review from August 2023 said: "We like to go here as a family to look for fairies. We go all year round taking fairy dust to sprinkle and a picnic. Our favourite time to visit is winter when there has been lots of rain fall. We love to splash in the water play on the mud hills and build dams. Easy scenic walk suitable for young families and dog walkers." Photo: Michelle Adamson
2. Haigh Woodland Park
Haigh Woodland Park was named as the number one thing to do in Wigan and scored 4.5 out of 5 from 800 reviews. One reviewer wrote after a visit in June: "We absolutely love this place for a day out. It is brilliant for the whole family and there is something for everyone, even the dog can come and join in which is a winner as he is part of the clan, so a day out with him is a bonus." Photo: Michelle Adamson
3. Wigan Roller Rink
Wigan Roller Rink was rated 4.5 out of 5 from 115 reviews. One review wrote in July: "Great time had by all the family! Would recommend to anyone looking for some quality family time. Priced fairly get yourselves down for some fun." Photo: Michelle Adamson
4. Worthington Lakes, Standish
Worthington Lakes was rated 4 out of 5 from 85 reviews. A review from March 2023 said: "We came here for an afternoon stroll after a hearty lunch and enjoyed our time here. Various reservoirs to walk around, ducks, wooded trails which we will explore next time. Will be even better in summer when we can bring a picnic and feed the ducks!" Photo: Michelle Adamson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.