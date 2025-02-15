2 . Haigh Woodland Park

Haigh Woodland Park was named as the number one thing to do in Wigan and scored 4.5 out of 5 from 800 reviews. One reviewer wrote after a visit in June: "We absolutely love this place for a day out. It is brilliant for the whole family and there is something for everyone, even the dog can come and join in which is a winner as he is part of the clan, so a day out with him is a bonus." Photo: Michelle Adamson