These are the highest-rated restaurants in Wigan according to Google reviews

The 20 highest-rated restaurants in Wigan according to Google reviews - perfect for a romantic Valentine's Day meal

Love is in the air! Well not just yet, but Valentine’s Day isn’t too far away.

By Jon Peake
3 minutes ago
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 3:07pm

So where are you taking your other half for a romantic meal on Feb 14?

We’re spoiled for choice in Wigan for fine dining, so we’ve picked 20 of the highest-rated restaurants on Google reviews starting with those rated at 4.6 out of 5 all the way through to the highest-rated restaurant, which boasts a mouth-watering 4.9 out of 5.

All of the restaurants listed below are highly rated by customers, meaning you’re sure to get a top-notch romantic meal.

Bon Apetit!

1. The Wheel

The Wheel at Wigan and Leigh College on New Market Street has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 45 Google reviews

2. Juniper

Juniper on Church Lane, Shevington, has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 143 Google reviews

3. ELLA

ELLA on Wigan Lane has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 303 Google reviews

4. The Mahabarat

The Mahabarat on Market Street, Hindley, has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 354 Google reviews

