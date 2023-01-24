The 20 highest-rated restaurants in Wigan according to Google reviews - perfect for a romantic Valentine's Day meal
Love is in the air! Well not just yet, but Valentine’s Day isn’t too far away.
By Jon Peake
3 minutes ago
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 3:07pm
So where are you taking your other half for a romantic meal on Feb 14?
We’re spoiled for choice in Wigan for fine dining, so we’ve picked 20 of the highest-rated restaurants on Google reviews starting with those rated at 4.6 out of 5 all the way through to the highest-rated restaurant, which boasts a mouth-watering 4.9 out of 5.
All of the restaurants listed below are highly rated by customers, meaning you’re sure to get a top-notch romantic meal.
Bon Apetit!
