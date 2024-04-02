To make sure you can save a few pounds, we have pulled together a list of the locations offering petrol at the lowest prices.
Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the 21 cheapest places to fill up in and around Wigan as of Thursday, June 12.
1. The cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol
The latest fuel prices Photo: Dan Kitwood
2. The cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol
Petrol costs 124.7p at Asda, on Soho Street, Newtown Photo: Google Street View
3. The cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol
Petrol costs 124.9p at Tesco Extra, on Central Park Way, Wigan Photo: Google Street View
4. The cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol
Petrol costs 124.9p at Asda's Warrington Road Service Station, on Warrington Road, Worsley Mesnes Photo: Google Street View
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.