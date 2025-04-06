RAC Fuel Watch data showed that petrol and diesel prices fell for the first time in six months in March, good news as millions look forward to taking to the roads for a break over Easter.

And that appears to be reflected at filling stations across Wigan, where prices are lower than they were a month ago.

To make sure you can save a few pounds, we have pulled together a list of the locations offering petrol at the lowest prices.

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the 22 cheapest places to fill up in and around Wigan as of Thursday, April 3.

The cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol

The cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol Petrol costs 126.9p at Tesco Extra, on Central Park Way, Wigan

The cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol Petrol costs 126.9p at Tesco, on Cross Street, Hindley

The cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol Petrol costs 127.7p at Asda, on Soho Street, Newtown