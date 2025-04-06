The 22 cheapest places to buy petrol in and around Wigan as prices fall

Petrol prices have dropped at many of the pumps across Wigan, bringing a sigh of relief for drivers.

RAC Fuel Watch data showed that petrol and diesel prices fell for the first time in six months in March, good news as millions look forward to taking to the roads for a break over Easter.

And that appears to be reflected at filling stations across Wigan, where prices are lower than they were a month ago.

To make sure you can save a few pounds, we have pulled together a list of the locations offering petrol at the lowest prices.

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the 22 cheapest places to fill up in and around Wigan as of Thursday, April 3.

The latest fuel prices

1. The cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol

Petrol costs 126.9p at Tesco Extra, on Central Park Way, Wigan

2. The cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol

Petrol costs 126.9p at Tesco, on Cross Street, Hindley

3. The cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol

Petrol costs 127.7p at Asda, on Soho Street, Newtown

4. The cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol

