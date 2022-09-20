The non-profit organisation is calling on the community to donate a range of clothing including coats, hats, scarves and gloves.

Last year saw 20 per cent of Wigan households living in fuel poverty, with 20 per cent of excess winter deaths in the town also attributed to cold homes.

These figures are expected to rise this winter as the cost of living crisis bites deeper.

For the first time, The Brick is also looking for donations of electric blankets and slow cookers ahead of anticipated fuel poverty this winter.

The difficulties are expected to impact thousands of people across the Wigan borough due to the increase in energy costs.

Keely Dalfen, finance and commercial director at The Brick, said: “We will be continuing to provide wrap-around support for people in crisis, for those facing homelessness, or for individuals and families who are facing food or fuel poverty.

"This is an ask that we do not take lightly. Fair pay, affordable bills, enough food to eat and a decent place to live are not luxuries, these are our rights.”

Items such as slow cookers and electric blankets could prove vital to those who may be faced with the choice between heating or eating.

Last years campaign saw 100s of coats and other warm clothing donated to The Brick, allowing volunteers to distribute them to vulnerable people across the borough.

Keely said: “Should anyone be able to donate any of these items of clothing, slow cookers and electric blankets, we would all be extremely grateful, and this will go some way to helping the people in our community facing fuel poverty and extremely challenging winter.

"But we have to be realistic, this is just the tip of the iceberg, and we demand urgent and long-term plans from the Government to protect millions facing destitution this winter”

People can donate or collect warm winter items at any of The Bricks retail shops:The Wigan Shop 160 Gidlow Lane Wigan WN6 7EA

The Brick Works 4 Hodson St Wigan WN3 4EN

The Leigh Shop 13 Railway Road Leigh WN7 4AA