The council has announced that the beacon lighting party at Haigh Woodland Park on the evening of Thursday 2 June has now sold out.

Those who have tickets can expect an evening of food, music and Girl Guiding festivities.

Haigh Hall

Attendees are being urged to bring their own picnic or enjoy the barbecue and other food on offer.

The following events are not ticketed, and so the public are urged to call in and enjoy the day:

Friday June 3: The Mayor’s Jubilee Gala at Pennington Hall Park, Leigh from 10am to 4pm;

Saturday June 4: Party in the park and UEFA Women’s Euros event at Mesnes Park, 11am to 5pm.