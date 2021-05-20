The first police dog at scene of Manchester Arena attack has died
Earlier this week retired PD Mojo passed away, following a long and distinguished career at BTP and three happy years of retirement.
Mojo joined the force in 2012 after being gifted as a puppy and licensing as explosive search dog, alongside his handler PC Phil Healy. The duo worked countless Royal visits, Rail Live events, and the Commonwealth Games victory parade in Manchester.
Famously, Mojo and PC Healy were the first dog team on scene at the Manchester Arena attack in May 2017 and worked tirelessly in traumatic conditions in the aftermath of the bombing.
In recognition of his bravery and dedication that terrible night, Mojo was awarded the PDSA’s Order of Merit, the equivalent of an ‘animal OBE’, and Crufts prestigious ‘Humanitarian Award’. Mojo quickly became a much loved household name, appearing live on BBC News and joining Holly and Phil on the This Morning sofa.
As well as PC Healy and his family, Mojo leaves behind his two canine companions and protégés – PD’s Harry and Bennii.
PC Healy said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has offered their support and condolences this week, I’ve been blown away by how many lovely messages I’ve received. I’m so grateful to have been able to work with Mojo - he was my work partner, loyal companion and sounding board. I put all my trust in him and he never failed me.”
