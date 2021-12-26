The highs and the lows of Wigan's food hygiene ratings
A Wigan childcare centre has received a worryingly low food hygiene mark.
Daisy Day Care in Hindley was given only a one-star rating in the latest round of inspections.
The private day nursery cares for children from as young as six weeks old up until aged five.
Such a ranking means various aspects of their food hygiene require improvement, while the overall management of food safety needs a major overhaul.
Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments to be published coming from November.
Out of 75 inspections, a colossal 57 gained a score of five, signifying a “very good” rating. Seven establishments earned a four, while eight venues received a three.
Lucky Star in Leigh and Mega Bite in Platt Bridge were given just a two-star rating. None were deprived of any stars.
This means that in 2021 so far, out of Wigan’s 831 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 561 (68 per cent) have ratings of five.
Among those proudly showcasing a five is the Brocket Arms in Wigan.
Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components such as how food is handled with preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.
They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.
All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of November 2021:
FIVE:
All You Knead, Haigh Woodland Park, School Lane, Haigh, WN2 1PE
Ancliffe, Warrington Road, Newtown, WN3 6QA
ARA Sweet Treats, Private address
Asylum, 21 Market Street, Standish, WN6 0HW
Balcarres Arms, 1 Copperas Lane, Wigan, WN2 1PA
Brocket Arms, 38 Mesnes Road, Wigan, WN1 2DD
Cakes by Claire, Private address
Cakes by Jo, Private address
Cakes by Katie, Private address
Charlie’s Coffee Factory, 80 Market Street, Hindley, WN2 3JU
Double B’s Bakehouse, 142 Gidlow Lane, Wigan, WN6 7EA
Flapjacks, 3 Chapel Green Road, Hindley, WN2 3LL
Freemasons Arms, 1-6 Clapgate Lane, Wigan, WN3 6RN
Garswood Hall Bowling and Community Club, Nicol Rd, Ashton, WN4 8LU
George VI, 136 Flapperfold Lane, Atherton, M46 0DF
Haydock Park Golf Club, Newton Lane, Newton-le-Willows, WA12 0HX
Holly Tree Day Nursery, 9 Tracks Lane, Billinge, WN5 7BL
Holly Tree Preschool and Trackers, St James Road, Orrell, WN5 7AA
Honeysuckle, 75 Pool Street, Wigan, WN3 5BT
Istanbul BBQ, 533 Scot Lane, Wigan, WN5 0PS
J Frodsham Sandwiches, 537 Wigan Road, Ashton, WN4 0BX
Jo’s Cakery, 17 Railway Road, Leigh, WN7 4AA
Juniper Restaurant, 7 Church Lane, Shevington, WN7 4AA
Lakelands, 10 Grizedale Drive, Ince, WN2 2LX
Little Angels Under 3s Pre-School, Silcock Street, Golborne, WA3 3DG
Maisie Bakes, Private address
McDonalds, Liverpool Road, Platt Bridge, WN2 5BD
Mere House Day Nursery, Roman Road, Ashton, WN4 8DF
Once Upon a Teacup, Private address
Oscars, 33 King Street, Leigh, WN7 4LP
Parky’s Pics, 1-3 Ince Lane, Wigan, WN2 2AR
Springfield and Beech Hill Community Food Pantry, Delph Street, Wigan, WN6 7EF
Subway, Robin Park, 6 Loire Drive, Wigan, WN5 0UH
Sweetcheeks, Private address
The Barn, Stonecross Lane, Lowton, WA3 1JU
The Edge Community Grocery, Riveredge, Wigan, WN3 5AB
The Mill, 82 Market Street, Atherton, M46 0DP
The Millstone, 52 Harvey Lane, Golborne, WA3 3RS
The Old Bank Coffee and Wine Bar, 747-749 Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, WN5 8AT
The Red Lion, Lowton, WA3 1HE
The Whitesmith Arms, 86-88 Standishgate, Wigan WN1 1XA
Thorley House, Hazelmere Gardens, Hindley, WN2 3QD
Tilwalds, 110 Elliott Street, Tyldesley, M29 8FJ
Tracy’s Teahouse, Private address
Unwined, 19 Miry Lane, Wigan, WN3 4AF
Val’s Cafe, 9 Lakeland Avenue, Ashton, WN4 8AT
Wallgate Chippy, Wallgate, WN1 1BA
Weavers Rest, 8 Marketplace, Atherton, M46 0EG
Westwood Lodge, Helmsmanway, WN3 5DJ
White Lion, 148 Whelley, WN1 3UE
Whistle Stop Cafe, King Street, WN1 1LP
Whittle’s, rear Unit 1, Tunstall Lane, Pemberton, WN5 9HB
Wickham Hall, Knightshill Crescent, WN6 7LJ
Wigan and Leigh Hospice, Kildare St, Hindley, Wigan WN2 3HZ
Yummy House, 290 St Helens Rd, Leigh WN7 3PD
Wigan Road Service Station, 217 Wigan Road, Leigh, WN7 3PD
Zumu Sushi, 129 Mosley Common Rd, Tyldesley, M28 1AH
FOUR:
Armed Forces HQ, School Lane, Wigan, WN1 3SE
Atherton Escape Rooms, Victoria Mill Bolton Old Road, Atherton M46 9FD
Kate’s Kindergarten, 74 Smiths Lane, WN2 4XR
Mister B’s, 368a Manchester Road, Leigh WN7 2ND
Nova Grill Pizza Express, 46 Market Street, Atherton, M46 0DW
Pizza UK, 37 Hallgate, Wigan, WN1 1LR
Siam House Thai Takeaway, 65 Church Street, Standish, WN6 0JT
THREE
Bengal Spice, 243-245 Warrington Road, Ince, WN3 4RT
Dawson’s- 151a Eliott Street, Tyldesley, M29 8FL
Dixi Chicken and Pizzas, 26 Market Street, Wigan, WN2 3AN
Greyhound Hotel and Sporting Lodge, Warrington Road, Leigh, WN7 3XQ
Leigh Tandoori, 12 Twist Lane, Leigh, WN7 4DA
New Wing Lee, 47 Woodnook Road, Appley Bridge, WN6 9JR
The Casba, 36 King Street, Leigh, WN7 4LR
The Travellers Rest, 433 Newton Road, Lowton, WA3 1NZ
TWO:
Lucky Star, 129 Chapel Street, Leigh, WN7 2AL
Mega Bite, 13 Millers Lane, Platt Bridge, WN2 5DE
ONE:
Daisy Day Care, 106
Castle Hill Road, Hindley,
WN2 4BH
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here