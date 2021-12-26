The highs and the lows of Wigan's food hygiene ratings

Daisy Day Care in Hindley was given only a one-star rating in the latest round of inspections.

The private day nursery cares for children from as young as six weeks old up until aged five.

Such a ranking means various aspects of their food hygiene require improvement, while the overall management of food safety needs a major overhaul.

The nursey earned just a one star rating

Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments to be published coming from November.

Out of 75 inspections, a colossal 57 gained a score of five, signifying a “very good” rating. Seven establishments earned a four, while eight venues received a three.

Lucky Star in Leigh and Mega Bite in Platt Bridge were given just a two-star rating. None were deprived of any stars.

This means that in 2021 so far, out of Wigan’s 831 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 561 (68 per cent) have ratings of five.

five stars for The Brocket Arms

Among those proudly showcasing a five is the Brocket Arms in Wigan.

Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components such as how food is handled with preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of November 2021:

Two stars for Mega Bite

FIVE:

All You Knead, Haigh Woodland Park, School Lane, Haigh, WN2 1PE

Ancliffe, Warrington Road, Newtown, WN3 6QA

ARA Sweet Treats, Private address

four for Siam House

Asylum, 21 Market Street, Standish, WN6 0HW

Balcarres Arms, 1 Copperas Lane, Wigan, WN2 1PA

Brocket Arms, 38 Mesnes Road, Wigan, WN1 2DD

Cakes by Claire, Private address

Cakes by Jo, Private address

Cakes by Katie, Private address

Charlie’s Coffee Factory, 80 Market Street, Hindley, WN2 3JU

Double B’s Bakehouse, 142 Gidlow Lane, Wigan, WN6 7EA

Flapjacks, 3 Chapel Green Road, Hindley, WN2 3LL

Freemasons Arms, 1-6 Clapgate Lane, Wigan, WN3 6RN

Garswood Hall Bowling and Community Club, Nicol Rd, Ashton, WN4 8LU

George VI, 136 Flapperfold Lane, Atherton, M46 0DF

Haydock Park Golf Club, Newton Lane, Newton-le-Willows, WA12 0HX

Holly Tree Day Nursery, 9 Tracks Lane, Billinge, WN5 7BL

Holly Tree Preschool and Trackers, St James Road, Orrell, WN5 7AA

Honeysuckle, 75 Pool Street, Wigan, WN3 5BT

Istanbul BBQ, 533 Scot Lane, Wigan, WN5 0PS

J Frodsham Sandwiches, 537 Wigan Road, Ashton, WN4 0BX

Jo’s Cakery, 17 Railway Road, Leigh, WN7 4AA

Juniper Restaurant, 7 Church Lane, Shevington, WN7 4AA

Lakelands, 10 Grizedale Drive, Ince, WN2 2LX

Little Angels Under 3s Pre-School, Silcock Street, Golborne, WA3 3DG

Maisie Bakes, Private address

McDonalds, Liverpool Road, Platt Bridge, WN2 5BD

Mere House Day Nursery, Roman Road, Ashton, WN4 8DF

Once Upon a Teacup, Private address

Oscars, 33 King Street, Leigh, WN7 4LP

Parky’s Pics, 1-3 Ince Lane, Wigan, WN2 2AR

Springfield and Beech Hill Community Food Pantry, Delph Street, Wigan, WN6 7EF

Subway, Robin Park, 6 Loire Drive, Wigan, WN5 0UH

Sweetcheeks, Private address

The Barn, Stonecross Lane, Lowton, WA3 1JU

The Edge Community Grocery, Riveredge, Wigan, WN3 5AB

The Mill, 82 Market Street, Atherton, M46 0DP

The Millstone, 52 Harvey Lane, Golborne, WA3 3RS

The Old Bank Coffee and Wine Bar, 747-749 Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, WN5 8AT

The Red Lion, Lowton, WA3 1HE

The Whitesmith Arms, 86-88 Standishgate, Wigan WN1 1XA

Thorley House, Hazelmere Gardens, Hindley, WN2 3QD

Tilwalds, 110 Elliott Street, Tyldesley, M29 8FJ

Tracy’s Teahouse, Private address

Unwined, 19 Miry Lane, Wigan, WN3 4AF

Val’s Cafe, 9 Lakeland Avenue, Ashton, WN4 8AT

Wallgate Chippy, Wallgate, WN1 1BA

Weavers Rest, 8 Marketplace, Atherton, M46 0EG

Westwood Lodge, Helmsmanway, WN3 5DJ

White Lion, 148 Whelley, WN1 3UE

Whistle Stop Cafe, King Street, WN1 1LP

Whittle’s, rear Unit 1, Tunstall Lane, Pemberton, WN5 9HB

Wickham Hall, Knightshill Crescent, WN6 7LJ

Wigan and Leigh Hospice, Kildare St, Hindley, Wigan WN2 3HZ

Yummy House, 290 St Helens Rd, Leigh WN7 3PD

Wigan Road Service Station, 217 Wigan Road, Leigh, WN7 3PD

Zumu Sushi, 129 Mosley Common Rd, Tyldesley, M28 1AH

FOUR:

Armed Forces HQ, School Lane, Wigan, WN1 3SE

Atherton Escape Rooms, Victoria Mill Bolton Old Road, Atherton M46 9FD

Kate’s Kindergarten, 74 Smiths Lane, WN2 4XR

Mister B’s, 368a Manchester Road, Leigh WN7 2ND

Nova Grill Pizza Express, 46 Market Street, Atherton, M46 0DW

Pizza UK, 37 Hallgate, Wigan, WN1 1LR

Siam House Thai Takeaway, 65 Church Street, Standish, WN6 0JT

THREE

Bengal Spice, 243-245 Warrington Road, Ince, WN3 4RT

Dawson’s- 151a Eliott Street, Tyldesley, M29 8FL

Dixi Chicken and Pizzas, 26 Market Street, Wigan, WN2 3AN

Greyhound Hotel and Sporting Lodge, Warrington Road, Leigh, WN7 3XQ

Leigh Tandoori, 12 Twist Lane, Leigh, WN7 4DA

New Wing Lee, 47 Woodnook Road, Appley Bridge, WN6 9JR

The Casba, 36 King Street, Leigh, WN7 4LR

The Travellers Rest, 433 Newton Road, Lowton, WA3 1NZ

TWO:

Lucky Star, 129 Chapel Street, Leigh, WN7 2AL

Mega Bite, 13 Millers Lane, Platt Bridge, WN2 5DE

ONE:

Daisy Day Care, 106

Castle Hill Road, Hindley,

WN2 4BH