The last 39 pictures of Wigan school-leavers' proms

By Sian Jones
Published 9th Aug 2025, 19:00 BST
Over the past few weeks we have been inundated with proud pictures of your Wigan school leavers.

Here is the final gallery of your submitted photographs of Wigan borough school-leavers’ proms for 2025.

Coco-Riley- St Edmund Arrowsmith

1. Class of 2025

Coco-Riley- St Edmund Arrowsmith Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Annabelle White- Cansfield

2. Class of 2025

Annabelle White- Cansfield Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Kadeyleigh Gore- Hawkley Hall

3. Class of 2025

Kadeyleigh Gore- Hawkley Hall Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Harvey Williams- Cansfield

4. Class of 2025

Harvey Williams- Cansfield Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice