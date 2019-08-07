The pie's the limit for the new Wigan Athletic mascot, but what do you think?

People have been making a meal over Wigan Athletic’s new mascot.

Crusty the Pie, designed by two local schoolchildren, has already proven a hit, even overseas where features on him by the BBC and Sky Sports have been seen. There have been a few people - including former club chairman David Sharpe - who don’t feel that re-booting the “pie-loving Wiganers” stereotype is doing the town and club many favours. But most comments on social media have been positive. And Crusty certainly proved a lucky mascot on his DW Stadium debut as Wigan beat Cardiff City 3-2. What do you think of Crusty? Have your say on our Facebook page

Crusty the Pie - the new Wigan Athletic mascot jpimedia Buy a Photo

Former mascots Phoenix and Blue jpimedia Buy a Photo

Former mascots JJ and B jpimedia Buy a Photo

Former mascot Stripey jpimedia Buy a Photo

