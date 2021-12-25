She spoke movingly of her late husband, Prince Philip, who passed in April aged 99, on the first Christmas she has spent without him in 73 years of marriage, reminiscing how he had the "capacity to squeeze fun out of any situation."

"That mischievous twinkle, inquiring twinkle was a bright at the end as when I first set eyes on him.

"Christmastime can be hard for those who have lost loved ones and this year, especially, I understand why."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Queen addressing the nation.

The Queen said the family had “felt his presence” as they got ready for Christmas this year and she noted how they would miss one “familiar laugh” in the room this year.

She added that life consists of final partings as well as first meetings.

"And as much as I and my family miss him, I know he would want us to enjoy Christmas."

Touching on Covid, she added that again it meant we can’t celebrate quite as we would have wished, but that people can still enjoy the many happy traditions of Christmas such as carol singing.

She went on to praise the work of Prince Charles and Prince William at the COP26 climate change summit and their commitment to the stewardship of the environment.

However, there was no specific mention of other family members like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, or Prince Andrew, nor did they appear in any of the videos.