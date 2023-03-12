The restoration of a Wigan town centre theatre has stalled over mounting costs

The Royal Court Theatre, on King Street, where Charlie Chaplin once performed, was purchased by The Old Courts in 2018, aiming to transform the space, which once traded as a bar, back into a theatre.

The project received a £1.25m Government boost in 2020 as it is part of a High Street Heritage Action Zone (HAZ), whereby Historic England is supporting 69 high streets nationally to develop their economy, social and cultural life as well as celebrating their heritage.

It had been hoped the theatre would open at some point this year.

The exterior of the Royal Court Theatre

However those behind the scheme say that due to cost-of-business crisis, work has now had to be put on hold.

Old Courts artistic director Jonny Davenport said: “The Royal Court project is on hold at the moment because of rising costs.

"Our fund-raising team is set to meet to discuss the options and our next steps.

Inside the Royal Court Theatre

"Work is well under way at the Royal Court but the current timeline is unknown.”

King Street has latterly been known in Wigan for its party-hard, 10 drinks for £10, 11pm-to-6am culture.

What once was a focal point for community, arts and entertainment in the early 20th century, the street shifted to focus almost exclusively upon late-night bars and nightclubs.

It is hoped that once the renovation of the Royal Court is complete, it and various other projects will regenerate the street and it has the potential to bring people together from the borough and beyond.

The not-for-profit organisation is also involved in the redevelopment of Wigan Pier which is set to re-open later this year.

The new uses of the 55,000ft sq of buildings, includes events spaces for corporate and community hire including weddings and parties, offices/workspace, an educational facility and meanwhile pop-up space for retail, performance, and market food hall events.

Mr Davenport said: “We are in the final stages of the pier project.

“We’re in the process of appointing contractors to complete the work.

"Because it is such a niche field, we’ve been looking for someone who has experience in restoring heritage buildings.

