The sun shines on the first St George's Day Parade in Wigan for three years

Wigan’s first St George’s Day parade since 2019 has taken place and there was a big patriotic turn-out.

By Charles Graham
Sunday, 24th April 2022, 4:32 pm
Updated Sunday, 24th April 2022, 4:33 pm

The pandemic put paid to the English patron saint’s ceremonials in both 2020 and ’21 – but with normality returning and a Queen’s platinum jubilee looming, participants and onlookers made up for lost time as the sun shone.

At least 300 representatives of uniformed organisations, plus marching bands took part in the event which began at Wigan Parish Church at 11am on Sunday April 24.

A procession went around the streets, with dignitataries including the Mayor of Wigan, Coun Yvonne Klieve, taking the salute on Standishgate, and ended with a servce at the church.

