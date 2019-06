The sun shone and a township’s residents turned out in force as it held its annual walking day.

Billinge’s procession saw participants, including representatives of local churches and other groups and white-clad youngsters celebrating their first communion, walk from St Aidan’s CE

Primary School, down Main Street to St Mary’s RC Church, Birchley, with the Greenall’s Brass Band leading the way with rousing marches.

