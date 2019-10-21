The top 10 toys for 2019. Are they on your child's list?

There’s always a stand out toy each festive season, one which drives parents to despair as they try to fulfill their little ones’ wishes.

Who can ever forget the clamour to get a green plastic Tracy island complete with Thunderbird models?

Or the battle to get your hands on one of the Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles?

Ghostbuster gifts were huge in the late 80s. The Fire House HQ was another popular present, as was the Slimer gunk you could buy and drip through grates.

The life-sized replica ‘Proton Pack’ was the dream piece of kit, while others settled for the tiny action figure versions, to take on the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.

Now a local toy store has revealed it’s top 10 list for Christmas 2019.

The top toys issued by Smyths Toys Superstores at Robin Park consists of some classics that children are familiar with including NERF, Paw Patrol and

Lego in addition to some brand new toys from some of the biggest brands.

Sinead Byrne, joint Head of marketing at Smyths Toys, said: “With all of the fantastic new toys launched this year it was really difficult to pick a Top 10 but we got there!

“Forky, Cubby and Boppi have stolen our hearts this year and we are super excited for the Frozen Arendelle Castle that has just launched.”

The top 10 toys for 2019:

FurReal Cubby the Curious Bear

PAW Patrol Super PAWs Mighty Jet Command Centre

LEGO Harry Potter The Knight Bus

Boppi the Booty Shakin’ Llama

L.O.L Surprise! 2-in-1

Glamper Playset

Ryan’s World Giant

Mystery Egg - Gold

Barbie Travel DreamPlane

Nerf Fortnite AR-E

Push n Talk Forky

Frozen 2 Arendelle Castle