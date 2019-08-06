Theatre group revels in bumper awards nominations crop as it prepares to launch new season

Theatre enthusiasts are reflecting on a successful season of silverware as they close in on a century of treading the boards.

As it prepares to unveil its 99th season, Tyldesley Little Theatre is celebrating hitting the heights with a bumper crop of awards and nominations for its 2018-19 productions.

It was shortlisted in more than a dozen categories for shows ranging from its annual family pantomime to a nail-biting psychological chiller.

Regional and national bodies both lined up to celebrate TLT’s achievements and there are still more prizes up for grabs this month.

The company welcomed sold-out audiences to its Lemon Street venue last September as it opened its 2018-19 season with The Vicar of Dibley.

Every seat in the house was once again packed for panto Jack and the Beanstalk before the group provided a very different theatrical experience with the dark and tense Snake In The Grass.

The Vicar of Dibley and the panto brought in no fewer than 13 awards nominations between them from the Greater Manchester Drama Federation (GMDF) and the National Operatic and Drama Association (NODA).

Catheryn Hughes got two for her role as Alice Tinker in the comedy based on the TV sitcom while four cast members from Beanstalk were shortlisted.

Snake In The Grass earned two nominations while Eloise Ward got a shortlisting for Best Female Youth Performer in season closer Kindly Leave The Stage while TLT stalwart Paul Whur got a special achievement award from NODA.

Publicity manager Connor Parkinson said: “It’s an honour to have been nominated for so many awards. The productions following our pantomime were not included in NODA’s recent awards ceremony and will be included next time, meaning these performances could keep on giving.

“At the moment, we are relishing in the nominations we already have but we still have the Bolton Amateur Theatre Society awards to come at the end of August, so we cant wait to see if our shows have done enough to get even more nominations.”

The 99th TLT season opens on October 1 with Cash On Delivery. For details visit www.tlt.org.uk