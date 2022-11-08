Holly Prince, from Hindley, was laid to rest in a special cold room at Derian House in Chorley after her death in April.

The five-year-old also had an extremely rare genetic condition called Bloom Syndrome, which increases risk of cancer and affects fewer than 300 people worldwide.

Derian House looked after Holly in the last few weeks of her life as well as her parents, her sister Evie, 10, and her brother Jack, eight.

This Christmas will be the family’s first year without Holly and parents Jenny and Mark share their heart-breaking tale in Derian House’s TV appeal, which launched on November 7.

Holly’s mum, Jenny, said: “Holly spent last Christmas Day in hospital having chemo.

"She was tired, pale and nauseous but we were hopeful she’d beat it again like she had before. But by March she had deteriorated. Our brave girl finally passed away in my arms on April 8 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holly Prince with parents Mark and Jenny.

“She laid at rest in one of the special cold bedrooms at Derian House, which are called the Sunflower rooms.

"We made it feel like home with her princess bedding and favourite teddies – Soapy the dog, an elephant called Nelly and her favourite teddy Willy.

"It felt like we had been given a bit more time with her, a chance to all be together for the last time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caroline Taylor, head of income, marketing and communications at Derian House said: “While many are getting ready to celebrate at this time of year, Christmas can be a difficult time for some families.

Holly at Christmas time last year

“Stories like Holly’s enable us to raise awareness of what we do – and the impact it has. Derian House has been helping children make precious memories and giving families care and support when they need it most for almost 30 years. We are always here for those who need us.”

There are various ways for people to donate to Holly’s campaign including through the post, online, by phone, or by text.

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can text XMASHOLLY to 70085 to donate £10.