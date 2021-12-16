There's still a chance to here one of the UK's best brass groups in Wigan
Tickets are available for a festive Wigan concert featuring one of the best brass ensembles in the country.
Intrada Brass will be performing a varied programme, including Christmas favourites, at St Michael and All Angels Church in Swinley, at 7.30pm on Friday December 17.
Ian Darrington, from The Music Contiuum which is organising the concert, said: "It really will be a superb evening. Intrada has a terrific reputation as high calibre musicians and entertainers.
"Masks will of course be worn!"
Tickets priced £12 and £10 (patrons) are available from www.justaddtickets.co.uk, from Peter Fletcher on 07848 818276, St Michael's Church and on the door.
