These are the 10 cheapest houses for sale in Wigan on property website Zoopla

If you’re looking for a cheap house in these difficult financial times, you could do worse than looking at one of these Wigan bargains.
They’re all featured on the property website Zoopla and could be yours for less than £80,000.
Most of them are going to auction – details available through Zoopla.
1. Sydney Street - Platt Bridge
Guide price £55,000. A 2 bedroomed middle terraced house benefiting from double glazing and central heating. For sale By public auction on Wednesday, 05 April 2023.
Photo: Zoopla
2. Fairfield Avenue - Platt Bridge
Guide price £60,000. A 2 Bedroomed plus loft room middle terraced house benefiting from double glazing and central heating. For sale by public auction on Wednesday, 05 April 2023.
Photo: Zoopla
3. Bickershaw Lane - Abram
Guide price £60,000. A two bedroomed end of terrace house benefiting from double glazing and central heating. For sale by public auction on Wednesday, 05 April 2023.
Photo: Zoopla
4. Liverpool Road - Platt Bridge
Guide price £60,000. An end of terrace property converted to provide 2 x 1 bedroom self-contained flats benefiting from double glazing and central heating. For sale by public auction on Wednesday, 05 April 2023.
Photo: Zoopla