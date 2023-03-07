News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
The 10 cheapest house for sale in Wigan on Zoopla
The 10 cheapest house for sale in Wigan on Zoopla
The 10 cheapest house for sale in Wigan on Zoopla

These are the 10 cheapest houses for sale in Wigan on property website Zoopla

If you’re looking for a cheap house in these difficult financial times, you could do worse than looking at one of these Wigan bargains.

By Jon Peake
10 minutes ago
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 11:33am

They’re all featured on the property website Zoopla and could be yours for less than £80,000.

Most of them are going to auction – details available through Zoopla.

Guide price £55,000. A 2 bedroomed middle terraced house benefiting from double glazing and central heating. For sale By public auction on Wednesday, 05 April 2023.

1. Sydney Street - Platt Bridge

Guide price £55,000. A 2 bedroomed middle terraced house benefiting from double glazing and central heating. For sale By public auction on Wednesday, 05 April 2023.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Guide price £60,000. A 2 Bedroomed plus loft room middle terraced house benefiting from double glazing and central heating. For sale by public auction on Wednesday, 05 April 2023.

2. Fairfield Avenue - Platt Bridge

Guide price £60,000. A 2 Bedroomed plus loft room middle terraced house benefiting from double glazing and central heating. For sale by public auction on Wednesday, 05 April 2023.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Guide price £60,000. A two bedroomed end of terrace house benefiting from double glazing and central heating. For sale by public auction on Wednesday, 05 April 2023.

3. Bickershaw Lane - Abram

Guide price £60,000. A two bedroomed end of terrace house benefiting from double glazing and central heating. For sale by public auction on Wednesday, 05 April 2023.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Guide price £60,000. An end of terrace property converted to provide 2 x 1 bedroom self-contained flats benefiting from double glazing and central heating. For sale by public auction on Wednesday, 05 April 2023.

4. Liverpool Road - Platt Bridge

Guide price £60,000. An end of terrace property converted to provide 2 x 1 bedroom self-contained flats benefiting from double glazing and central heating. For sale by public auction on Wednesday, 05 April 2023.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
ZooplaWigan