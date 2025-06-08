These are the 16 best care homes in and around Wigan, according to reviews

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 8th Jun 2025, 13:00 BST
Choosing a care home for a loved one can be one of the most difficult decisions, but considering the views of other people can sometimes help.

We took a look at www.carehome.co.uk to find out which care homes for older people in Wigan had been given the highest marks in reviews.

These 16 homes were all rated at least 9.7 out of 10 by reviewers and two scored top marks, placing them among the North West’s top 20 care homes.

Rosebridge Court, on Darby Lane, Hindley, was rated 10 out of 10 from 48 reviews

Rosebridge Court, on Darby Lane, Hindley, was rated 10 out of 10 from 48 reviews Photo: Google

Belong Wigan care village, on Millers Lane, Platt Bridge, scored 10 out of 10 from 131 reviews

Belong Wigan care village, on Millers Lane, Platt Bridge, scored 10 out of 10 from 131 reviews Photo: Submitted

Lakeside Nursing and Residential Home, on Chorley Road, Worthington, was rated 9.9 out of 10 from 90 reviews

Lakeside Nursing and Residential Home, on Chorley Road, Worthington, was rated 9.9 out of 10 from 90 reviews Photo: Submitted

