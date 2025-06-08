We took a look at www.carehome.co.uk to find out which care homes for older people in Wigan had been given the highest marks in reviews.
These 16 homes were all rated at least 9.7 out of 10 by reviewers and two scored top marks, placing them among the North West’s top 20 care homes.
1. Best care homes
According to reviews on www.carehome.co.uk Photo: Submitted
2. Best care homes
Rosebridge Court, on Darby Lane, Hindley, was rated 10 out of 10 from 48 reviews Photo: Google
3. Best care homes
Belong Wigan care village, on Millers Lane, Platt Bridge, scored 10 out of 10 from 131 reviews Photo: Submitted
4. Best care homes
Lakeside Nursing and Residential Home, on Chorley Road, Worthington, was rated 9.9 out of 10 from 90 reviews Photo: Submitted
