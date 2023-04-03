News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Cineworld drops sale of business after failing to find a buyer
1 hour ago Phillip Schofield’s brother Tim found guilty of sexually abusing boy
1 hour ago Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs
1 hour ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning ahead of local elections in May
1 hour ago 19 stone crisp addict loses 7 stone after eating multipack each day
2 hours ago Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder: Thomas Cashman sentenced to 42 years

These are the highest-rated pubs in every area of Wigan according to Google reviews

The vast majority of townships and villages in Wigan have a pub or two … or three!

By Jon Peake
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 17:14 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 17:24 BST

But which are rated the best in each area by their loyal customers?

Well courtesy of Google reviews, we’ve found out and present them to you below.

If there are any areas you think we’ve missed – we’ve not included Leigh – jump on this post on our Facebook page and let us know or even argue your case for a different pub!

In no particular order here are the highest-rated pubs – and the odd bar – in every area of Wigan according to Google reviews ...

Pint please ... below are the highest-rated pubs in every area of Wigan

1. Below are the highest-rated pubs in every area of Wigan

Pint please ... below are the highest-rated pubs in every area of Wigan Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Bryn Hall Pub on Bolton Road has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 34 Google reviews, making it the highest-rated in Abram

2. Abram

Bryn Hall Pub on Bolton Road has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 34 Google reviews, making it the highest-rated in Abram Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Owd Kess on Victoria Road has a rating of 4.2 out of 5 from 16 Google reviews, making it the highest-rated in Platt Bridge

3. Platt Bridge

Owd Kess on Victoria Road has a rating of 4.2 out of 5 from 16 Google reviews, making it the highest-rated in Platt Bridge Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Twisted Vine Ale House on Wigan Road has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 102 Google reviews, making it the highest-rated in Ashton-in-Makerfield

4. Ashton-in-Makerfield

Twisted Vine Ale House on Wigan Road has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 102 Google reviews, making it the highest-rated in Ashton-in-Makerfield Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
WiganGoogleLeighFacebook