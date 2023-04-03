These are the highest-rated pubs in every area of Wigan according to Google reviews
The vast majority of townships and villages in Wigan have a pub or two … or three!
By Jon Peake
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 17:14 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 17:24 BST
But which are rated the best in each area by their loyal customers?
Well courtesy of Google reviews, we’ve found out and present them to you below.
If there are any areas you think we’ve missed – we’ve not included Leigh – jump on this post on our Facebook page and let us know or even argue your case for a different pub!
In no particular order here are the highest-rated pubs – and the odd bar – in every area of Wigan according to Google reviews ...
