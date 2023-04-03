These are the highest-rated pubs in every area of Wigan according to Google reviews

The vast majority of townships and villages in Wigan have a pub or two … or three!

But which are rated the best in each area by their loyal customers?

Well courtesy of Google reviews, we’ve found out and present them to you below.

If there are any areas you think we’ve missed – we’ve not included Leigh – jump on this post on our Facebook page and let us know or even argue your case for a different pub!

In no particular order here are the highest-rated pubs – and the odd bar – in every area of Wigan according to Google reviews ...

Abram Bryn Hall Pub on Bolton Road has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 34 Google reviews, making it the highest-rated in Abram

Platt Bridge Owd Kess on Victoria Road has a rating of 4.2 out of 5 from 16 Google reviews, making it the highest-rated in Platt Bridge

Ashton-in-Makerfield Twisted Vine Ale House on Wigan Road has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 102 Google reviews, making it the highest-rated in Ashton-in-Makerfield