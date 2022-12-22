News you can trust since 1853
These are the nurseries in Wigan with a 'good' Ofsted rating and when they were last inspected

A number of nurseries in Wigan are currently rated as ‘good’ by Ofsted – the Office for Standards in Education.

By Jon Peake
40 minutes ago

These are the nurseries which have been given the second highest rating – one down from ‘outstanding’ – and when they were last inspected. We have focused on nurseries within a three-mile radius of Wigan town centre.

1. The nurseries in Wigan with a 'good' Ofsted rating

Below are the nurseries within a three-mile radius of Wigan town centre with a 'good' Ofsted rating and when they were last inspected

Photo: Google

2. Canon Sharples C of E Primary School and Nursery

Canon Sharples C of E Primary School and Nursery in Whelley received a 'good' Ofsted rating during their most recent inspection in July 2018.

Photo: library

3. Heron Day Nursery

Heron Day Nursery at St John's Centre on Brick Kiln Lane, Wigan, received a 'good' Ofsted rating during their most recent inspection in July this year.

Photo: Google

4. Little Acorns Day Nursery

Little Acorns Day Nursery on Dicconson Terrace, Wigan, received a 'good' Ofsted rating during their most recent inspection in June 2018.

Photo: Google

