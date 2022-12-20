These are the nurseries in Wigan with an 'outstanding' Ofsted rating
A small number of nurseries in Wigan are currently rated as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted – the Office for Standards in Education.
By Jon Peake
3 minutes ago
1. The nurseries in Wigan with an outstanding Ofsted rating
Below are the nurseries in Wigan with an outstanding Ofsted rating
Photo: Google
2. Douglas Valley Nursery
Douglas Valley Nursery on Turner Street, Wigan, received an outstanding rating following their most recent inspection in July 2018.
Photo: Google
3. Happy Hours Day Nursery
Happy Hours Day Nursery & Kool Kidz at Bryn Children's Centre, Downall Green Road, received an outstanding rating following their most recent inspection in August this year.
Photo: Google
4. Aspull Pre-School
Aspull Pre-School based at Aspull Branch Library on Oakfield Crescent, Aspull, received an outstanding rating following their most recent inspection in October 2019.
Photo: Google