What's on in Wigan (November 3-9)

These evocative photographs date back many years, showing Wigan from the 1890s to the 1960s

By Michelle Adamson
Published 2nd Nov 2025, 04:55 GMT
These black and white photographs feature vintage Wigan scenes and certainly show how things have changed.

The oldest pictures date back more than a century, with the collection spanning the 1890s to the 1960s.

Wallgate railway bridge, on the approach into Wigan at the turn of the 20th century.

Wallgate railway bridge, on the approach into Wigan at the turn of the 20th century. Photo: Frank Orrell

A familiar view of Wigan Wallgate in the 1890s showing the post office, the Dog and Partridge pub and Ranicars shop selling mantles and jackets and with a sale in progress.

A familiar view of Wigan Wallgate in the 1890s showing the post office, the Dog and Partridge pub and Ranicars shop selling mantles and jackets and with a sale in progress. Photo: Frank Orrell

Make way for the horse and cart. Rush hour, somewhere around Wigan, possibly Up Holland, in the early part of last century.

Make way for the horse and cart. Rush hour, somewhere around Wigan, possibly Up Holland, in the early part of last century. Photo: Frank Orrell

A view of Whelley at the junction with Thompson Street on a misty December day in 1963. Whelley post office is on the right and the George and Dragon pub is in the middle distance on the left of the street.

A view of Whelley at the junction with Thompson Street on a misty December day in 1963. Whelley post office is on the right and the George and Dragon pub is in the middle distance on the left of the street. Photo: Frank Orrell

