The oldest pictures date back more than a century, with the collection spanning the 1890s to the 1960s.
1. RETRO
Wallgate railway bridge, on the approach into Wigan at the turn of the 20th century. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1890s
A familiar view of Wigan Wallgate in the 1890s showing the post office, the Dog and Partridge pub and Ranicars shop selling mantles and jackets and with a sale in progress. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. RETRO
Make way for the horse and cart. Rush hour, somewhere around Wigan, possibly Up Holland, in the early part of last century. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1963
A view of Whelley at the junction with Thompson Street on a misty December day in 1963. Whelley post office is on the right and the George and Dragon pub is in the middle distance on the left of the street. Photo: Frank Orrell