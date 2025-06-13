Things everyone in Wigan should do this June – from Armed Forces Day to summer fayres

By Sian Jones
Published 13th Jun 2025, 15:45 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2025, 16:12 BST
June is well under way, and with it comes longer evenings, warmer weather, and a packed calendar of things to see, do, eat and explore in Wigan.

Whether you’re a foodie, a culture vulture, or just want something to do here’s your must-do local list to make the most of early summer.

Sunday June 15

1. VW Car Show- Haigh Woodland Park

Sunday June 15 Photo: submit

Saturday June 14

2. Marusbridge Fest- Kelvin Grove, Wigan

Saturday June 14 Photo: submit

Saturday June 14

3. Wigan Fest- Wigan Youth Zone, Parsons Walk, Wigan

Saturday June 14 Photo: submit

Sunday June 15

4. Picnic Brass- Haigh Woodland Park

Sunday June 15 Photo: submit

