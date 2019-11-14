Thousands flock to see Wigan Christmas lights switch on

Wiganers of all ages turned out in force to watch the official switch-on of the town’s Christmas lights.

Festive cheer was in the air as residents descended on Market Place in the town centre, for an evening packed full of music and famous faces to celebrate the start of the Wigan’s official countdown to Christmas.

The Wigan Christmas Lights Switch-On in Believe Square. Photo: DAVID HURST

The ever-popular annual event kicked off with a Greatest Showman themed performance, followed by stage shows from Aladdin and a Minions Meltdown Show, plus an exciting interactive Jedi Training Show.

Local legend and CBBC star Hacker T Dog also made his now-regular appearance at the switch-on party, entertaining crowds ahead of the switch-on.

Residents of all ages, including plenty of excited young children and their families, had to brave the wintry weather, but it was all worth it to watch the town centre light up in spectacular fashion.

And the festive fun continues this Sunday, November 17, with Santa’s Reindeer Parade. The event, which will start in Wigan at 1pm, will see Santa and his reindeer make their way through the town centre to Believe Square where children and their families can get up close with the reindeers.

The fun continues down at Market Place with a live stage show showcasing local performers, attractions and festive stalls until 4pm.

To help get into the seasonal spirit and make a head-start on Christmas shopping, all council car parks will be free after 3pm on weekdays from 14 November.

Council leader, Coun David Molyneux, said: “Free parking gives shoppers the perfect opportunity to visit the town’s top high street names, independent shops as well as its popular local markets.”