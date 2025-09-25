Family and friends of 20-year-old Josh Abbott-Littler walked 23 miles from his home in Abram to Southport to raise money for Young Lives vs Cancer.

They wanted to thank the charity for the support given to Josh and his family and raise money so it can continue to help other young people battling the disease.

Former St Edmund Arrowsmith Catholic High School pupil Josh was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in November 2023, just months after he started studying an integrated master’s degree in maths at Lancaster University.

He received chemotherapy and proton beam therapy and doctors gave him the all clear in May 2024.

But just 13 months later, on June 8 this year, he went to Wigan Infirmary’s A&E as he had flu symptoms and pain in his chest.

Josh was diagnosed with treatment-induced acute myeloid leukaemia (AML), an aggressive cancer caused by his previous treatment.

He was taken to The Christie in Manchester for treatment, but sadly he died less than three weeks later on June 26.

While continuing to grieve, his family wanted to do something positive by raising money for Young Lives vs Cancer.

The charity supported Josh and his family at The Christie, including with practical things like finding a lead for a games console, and continues to offer support to his mum.

His aunts Rebecca and Laura organised the sponsored walk, which went ahead on Saturday despite heavy rain throughout the day.

Rebecca said: “The weather made it all the more difficult but people got there, between nine and 11 hours.”

Donations were made to an online appeal and collection tubs were placed in many local businesses, while a raffle further boosted funds.

So far more than £3,200 has been raised through the walk, taking the total amount collected for Young Lives vs Cancer in memory of Josh to more than £7,000.

Rebecca said the family was “truly grateful” for all the money that had been raised for the charity.

They are considering holding annual fund-raisers, as well as doing something to mark Josh’s 21st birthday in January.

Donations can still be made at www.justgiving.com/page/for-our-josh.

