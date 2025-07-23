Olly Johnson, 14, cheered on his family, friends and supporters – dubbed Olly’s Army – as they got in the saddle once again to cycle from Southport to Abram.

They were taking on the challenge to raise money for Kidscan, which funds and manages research into new and improved treatments for children with cancer, and were joined by the charity’s mascot KidsCan Bear.

Olly, from Abram, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia just before his third birthday and received chemotherapy every day for three years until 2017.

His parents Donna and Phil Johnson have organised the charity bike ride every year since he finished receiving treatment.

After the ride, Phil said: “We just wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone involved in this year’s bike ride. Everyone made it back and we raised a staggering £3,725 which is absolutely fantastic. That puts our running total across all rides to £23,286.

"We just wanted to thank everyone involved this year, especially all of the riders and the support cars who met us at every stop, we really cannot do this without you all. Also, a big thank you to Salford Van Hire for loaning us the 7.5t van free of charge and a huge thanks to Andy Rowson for driving the van and getting all of the bikes to Southport safely.

“Thanks to all of the pubs along the route for welcoming us all in and to everyone who cheered us on at the Bucks Head when we all arrived back after the bike ride.

“If anyone would like to make a donation, then it's not too late. The link to our fund-raising page is www.justgiving.com/page/ollysarmy2025.

“Next year is our 10th year so let’s try and smash £25,000.”

