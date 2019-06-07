Thousands raised through Lake District trek in memory of young Wigan man who died after brave illness fight

Family and friends of a young Wigan man who died after a traumatic battle with colitis, have raised thousands of pounds in his memory.

More than 80 people faced the terrifying heights of Helvellyn’s “striding edge” this weekend, trekking to the mountain’s summit to pay tribute to George Robinson, who died in December.

Other news: Trial collapses but nurses now face professional standards investigation



The 26-year-old lived with the isolating effects of the incurable disease for seven years, undergoing 12 gruelling operations during that time.

George began struggling with his mental health shortly after a failed operation and battled with depression right up until his death.

Earlier this year his older brother, Sam, 29, launched the event to raise money and awareness of the mental health issues surrounding Crohn’s and colitis.

Following the huge turnout, more than £7,200 has been raised for the Crohn’s and Colitis UK charity, smashing the family’s original target of £2.000.

Sam hopes that the money will be used to provide emotional support to people suffering with the effects of the diseases.

“Thank you to all those who took part and sponsored the event,” he said. “Myself and my family are extremely proud and George certainly would be, particularly of some of the individual efforts on the day.

“It was a superb day and a fitting tribute to George’s bravery. Having George’s mates, my mates, and my family friends all together in one place was a pleasure."

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Sam-Robinson333