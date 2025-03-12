Final preparations are being made for this weekend’s Run Wigan Festival, which is set to be the biggest in years.

More than 2,500 people will be pulling on their running shoes on Sunday as the annual event returns to Mesnes Park.

Places have already sold out for both the 5k and half marathon, meaning the only registration available on the day will be for the family mile.

It will be the biggest Run Wigan Festival since its inaugural event in 2017.

Participants do the Joining Jack salute at the start line of last year's Run Wigan Festival

Organising charity Joining Jack hopes it will prove to be a real money-spinner, with last year’s event raising £30,000 to fund research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

And other charities will also get a boost as some runners will be raising money for other causes close to their hearts, including Daffodils Dreams.

Participants will gather at the park on Sunday morning, ready for the half marathon to begin at 9.30am and the 5k at 10.15am.

Everyone will be invited to do the Joining Jack salute before the races get under way.

Those running 13.1 miles will take in some of Wigan’s landmarks, including the DW Stadium and Haigh Hall, with a medal, T-shirt and goodie bag awaiting them at the finish line as they return to Mesnes Park.

Pacers will help people aiming to finish in certain times and tail-walkers will bring up the rear with a cut-off time of three hours and 15 minutes.

The 5k course goes out and back along Park Road and Woodhouse Lane and medals will be given to participants as they finish.

Spectators are expected to gather in the park and along the route to cheer on the runners and walkers.

Once those two races have finished, the family mile will begin at 1pm.

This is a chance for youngsters to get involved and earn their own medal, with entry free for adults running with a registered child aged 10 and under.

There will also be food and drink vendors in the park, as well as entertainment, for spectators and participants to enjoy.

To find out more or register for the family mile, go to runwiganfestivals.co.uk.