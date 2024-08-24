Smitten fans were also able to have their pictures taken with their heroes and heroines, including Spiderman, Batman, Deadpool and Wolverine. A prize hamper was awarded to the best fancy dress costume among the youngsters.
1. SUPERHEROES
Children dress up to meet their favourite superheroes as Marvel and DC characters visit shoppers in Wigan, part of the summer holiday fun events at the Grand Arcade Shopping Centre, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Children dress up to meet their favourite superheroes as Marvel and DC characters visit shoppers in Wigan, part of the summer holiday fun events at the Grand Arcade Shopping Centre, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Children dress up to meet their favourite superheroes as Marvel and DC characters visit shoppers in Wigan, part of the summer holiday fun events at the Grand Arcade Shopping Centre, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Children dress up to meet their favourite superheroes as Marvel and DC characters visit shoppers in Wigan, part of the summer holiday fun events at the Grand Arcade Shopping Centre, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
