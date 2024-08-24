Thrilled: children meet superheroes at Wigan shopping mall

By Michelle Adamson
Published 24th Aug 2024, 12:30 BST
Children dressed up to meet their favourite superheroes as Marvel and DC characters visited shoppers in Wigan, part of the summer holiday fun events being held at the Grand Arcade Shopping Centre, Wigan.

Smitten fans were also able to have their pictures taken with their heroes and heroines, including Spiderman, Batman, Deadpool and Wolverine. A prize hamper was awarded to the best fancy dress costume among the youngsters.

Children dress up to meet their favourite superheroes as Marvel and DC characters visit shoppers in Wigan, part of the summer holiday fun events at the Grand Arcade Shopping Centre, Wigan.

1. SUPERHEROES

Children dress up to meet their favourite superheroes as Marvel and DC characters visit shoppers in Wigan, part of the summer holiday fun events at the Grand Arcade Shopping Centre, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Children dress up to meet their favourite superheroes as Marvel and DC characters visit shoppers in Wigan, part of the summer holiday fun events at the Grand Arcade Shopping Centre, Wigan.

2. SUPERHEROES

Children dress up to meet their favourite superheroes as Marvel and DC characters visit shoppers in Wigan, part of the summer holiday fun events at the Grand Arcade Shopping Centre, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Children dress up to meet their favourite superheroes as Marvel and DC characters visit shoppers in Wigan, part of the summer holiday fun events at the Grand Arcade Shopping Centre, Wigan.

3. SUPERHEROES

Children dress up to meet their favourite superheroes as Marvel and DC characters visit shoppers in Wigan, part of the summer holiday fun events at the Grand Arcade Shopping Centre, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Children dress up to meet their favourite superheroes as Marvel and DC characters visit shoppers in Wigan, part of the summer holiday fun events at the Grand Arcade Shopping Centre, Wigan.

4. SUPERHEROES

Children dress up to meet their favourite superheroes as Marvel and DC characters visit shoppers in Wigan, part of the summer holiday fun events at the Grand Arcade Shopping Centre, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:WiganMarvel

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.