Tickets now available for Wigan Little Theatre's next production Albert Nobbs

Albert Nobbs is a play that charms and delights in equal measures, it’s devastatingly painful and delightfully funny.

Often described as A Blithe Spirit for the working class, WLT bosses say it’s going to be a popular production.

After a life of hard graft, retirement isn’t at all what Albert Nobbs had expected. Instead of relaxing and taking things at a leisurely pace, the curmudgeonly Albert finds himself bored and nagged senseless by his wife Connie.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Little Theatre

But Albert’s world is soon turned upside-down by the sudden death of Connie in a road accident, and he struggles to find a reason to carry on - until Connie returns as a ghost and sets about organising a fulfilling retirement for Albert, including matchmaking with her best friend Rose. Despite Albert’s protestations, he gradually learns to overcome his reluctance and begins to explore new opportunities.

Tara Haywood, who direct’s Gordon Steel’s play, said “I’ve been a member of WLT for many years, on stage, directing and as a trustee.

"I’m really pleased to have been asked to direct this play. I’m working with such a talented, experienced cast and we’ve really enjoyed exploring Albert and the characters who surround him.’

Albert Nobbs runs from April 20 to 30. Book now at wiganlittletheatre.co.uk or on 24 hour telephone booking service – 0333 666 3366.