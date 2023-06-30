Mica Millar, winner of the prestigious JazzFM Soul Act of the Year 2022 was this week performing to over 20,000 people at Royal Albert Hall with Gregory Porter and at Love Supreme.

This is on top of performing two gigs with Lionel Ritchie at Blenheim Palace plus sell-out shows at the Cheltenham Jazz Festival and London’s Jazz Cafe.

Mica Millar

But readers don’t have to be at the events in the south of England to see Mica because she will be in concert in Wigan on Saturday July 15.

Festival director Ian Darrington said: “Mica really is one of the great current stars of jazz and this is a great opportunity to hear her.

“The concert takes place at Village on the Green in Aspull and is on course to sell out but you might just yet have a chance of getting one if you hurry!”

The festival runs from July 13 to 16.

Mica Millar with the Soul Act Of The Year Award and Jools Holland

It was to have been launched on the Friday evening by jazz legend Selena Jones but following a recent medical procedure, she has been told by doctors to rest.

That concert will now feature the award-winning Simon Spillett Quartet with Simon on tenor saxophone, Rob Barron piano, Alec Dankworth double bass and Pete Cater drums.

Friday July 14’s evening features the Pete Cater Big Band in a concert dedicated to the great drummers from the history of jazz and band members are some of the finest musicians from the UK live and studio scene.

The morning concert on Saturday July 15 sees the Wigan Youth Training Jazz Orchestra directed by Sharon Darby-Purcell joined by the acclaimed saxophonist Emma Rawicz.

The afternoon performance features two sets from the award-winning Wigan Youth Jazz Orchestra directed by Dave Little.

The afternoon of Sunday July 16 stars the Ben Holder Quintet, Ben being acclaimed as the most exciting jazz violinist in the UK. He is joined by the Anchormen Jazz Orchestra: an 18-piece jazz and big band group.

And the festival reaches a terrific climax with the return, by popular demand, of the Australian superstar multi-instrumentalist and Wigan festival’s honorary president James Morrison.