The owner of Wakefield Wines, Mohammed Azar Nazir, will be joined by his colleague and famous camera man, Abdul, as they make the journey to borough to share the Wakey Wine love and give out highly desirable bottles and cans of Prime at JAKS on King Street on Saturday March 11.

Their shop has become a viral hit on the internet, after gaining more than 680,000 followers on TikTok after filming customers paying as much as £100 for a bottle of the highly sought energy drink created by YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul.

TikTok stars Wakey Wines are hosting a Prime party giveaway

JAKS Nightclub said: “What’s the best shop in Wakey? Wakey Wines! Join us on Saturday 11th March when we will be giving our Prime drinks with Azar & Abdul! Its going to be epic'