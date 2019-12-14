Top award for Wigan and Leigh homeless partnership

The Brick and Wigan Council have won a top honour at the Chartered Institute of Housing Awards for their innovative Wigan and Leigh Homeless Partnership.

In the last 12 months the homelessness charity has worked to create this new model, delivering an innovative approach to addressing homelessness, working with the local authority and partners, including Fur Clemt, Addaction, HSP and the Clinical Commissioning Group.

The partnership’s aim is to achieve a local vision; ensuring that Wigan and Leigh are in a stronger place to respond to homelessness.

The innovation demonstrated by the Partnership has resulted in the creation of a new night shelter in Wigan at St George’s Church, which operates seven days a week and offers A Bed Every Night for anyone rough sleeping in the borough.

David Gray, Council service manager for crisis intervention and prevention, said: “We are delighted to win this award as it recognises the strength of our local homelessness partnership and the positive commitment of all organisations and charities to work together to achieve positive outcomes for individuals and the local community.”

Announcing the Working in Partnership award, the CIH Awards Judges said: “The Brick and Wigan Council were winners of this award due to the clear partnership and the improvements they have made, that are a result of the innovation within the partnership. They demonstrated excellent, innovative and multi-partnership working and their fluid approach enabled them to add in different services.

“The multi-faceted service offered by various experts has provided improved well-being for clients and regular audits have shown fewer rough sleepers.”