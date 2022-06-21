Total Fitness, which operates 15 premises throughout the North of England and Wales, has launched Squad Sessions – an exclusive new group training session for up to four people.

To support its launch, the leading health club kick-started their Squad Stop tour on Monday June 6 at their Wakefield club, where a brand ambassador was on hand to educate members on this new product offering.

Visiting eight clubs in total, the roadshow has been running for seveal days and ends in Wigan on Wednesday June 22.

Exterior of Total Fitness Wigan, off Warrington Road.

Members can book their first session for free, giving them the opportunity to try out this exciting new product first hand.

Squad Sessions are ideal for those who prefer a more intimate training session but also enjoy and benefit from working out with others.

The launch comes in the wake of new member data from Total Fitness revealing the benefits of having a workout buddy, as more than one in three (35 per cent) say having a friend to go to the gym with will most likely keep them motivated.

While 19 per cent say it is meeting new people and group activities.

Interestingly, more than one in four (26 per cent) new members joined with a family member or friends, while 18 per cent joined with a partner, showing that brits are more likely to keep fit when they have a companion by their side.

Sophie Lawler, CEO at Total Fitness said: “It’s brilliant to be able to expand Total Fitness’ offering and provide a specific session for members who prefer a small group workout experience.

"Squad sessions provide a personalised coaching experience with a difference, as four people can train together and reap the benefits of working out with friends or family.

“The roadshow is a great way to bring this face-to-face with members, so they can learn more about the service and see the advantages of an intimate training session.