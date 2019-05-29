Tour of Britain to cycle through Wigan

The country's biggest bike race will pass through the borough later this year as part of its final stage.



This year’s finale will be the first stage of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain to finish in Manchester, home of British Cycling, since the opening leg of the first modern tour in 2004.

The Tour of Britain route of Greater Manchester

And it will be passing through Wigan along the way.

The eighth and final stage of the race will start in Altrincham on September 14, making its way to the finish line in Deansgate having passed through all 10 Greater Manchester boroughs.

Cycling fans will be able to line up and see the cyclists race through Aspull, Ince, Westhoughton, Hindley, Atherton and Tyldseley.

The 2019 Tour of Britain route:

Stage 1: Saturday, September 7, Glasgow to Kirkcudbright, 201.5km

Stage 2: Sunday, September 8, Kelso to Kelso, 166.4km

Stage 3: Monday, September 9, Berwick-upon-Tweed to Newcastle, 182.2km

Stage 4: Tuesday, September 10, Gateshead to Kendal, 171.5km

Stage 5: Wednesday, September 11, Birkenhead Park to Birkenhead Park, 174km

Stage 6: Thursday, September 12, The Worcestershire stage, TBA

Stage 7: Friday, September 13, Warwick to Burton Dassett Country Park, 186.5km

Stage 8: Saturday, September 14, Altrincham to Manchester, 165km

Full details of the route can be found at tourofbritain.co.uk/stages/stage-eight