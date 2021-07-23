Town hall chiefs send message of support to Wigan's Olympic athletes
Good luck messages have been sent to athletes from across the borough taking part in the Tokyo Olympics.
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 12:30 pm
Updated
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 12:43 pm
Banners have been erected and letters have been sent to Dan Bibby, Ella Toone, Emily Borthwick, Harry Coppell, Keely Hodgkinson and Greg Warburton.
Signed by Mayor of Wigan Yvonne Klieve, council leader David Molyneux and chief executive Alison McKenzie-Folan, the letters said: “You have already made your community and Wigan proud and each and every one of us will be believing in you, cheering you on during the games and when you return.”