A community interest company will open a “charming” tea room in a historic borough building

Customers were upset when the cafe at Damhouse, in Astley, closed in January, with the economic climate and a downturn in trade said to have led to “mounting losses”.

The 16th Century manor house remained open for other activities and the chairman of Morts Astley Heritage Trust said they would consider providing catering in future but it would need “the full support of the local population”.

Now, it has been announced that Merly’s Kitchen CIC will open a tea room there in June.

Damhouse in Astley

The not-for-profit organisation is based at Tyldesley Community Centre and runs a number of food-related initiatives, including providing food parcels, a pantry store offering low-cost groceries and a community fridge where anyone can access fresh food for free.

A post on Damhouse’s Facebook page said: “We are thrilled to announce a wonderful new partnership with Merly’s Kitchen CIC. This June, Merly’s will be opening Merly’s Tearoom at Damhouse – a charming, traditional tea room offering a delightful menu of breakfasts, lunches and afternoon tea.

"As a community interest company, Merly’s operates with a purpose close to our hearts, putting profits back into key community support activities. Their ethos perfectly complements our mission of providing facilities that support community and well-being.

"We couldn’t be more excited to welcome them and bring this fantastic new refreshment spot to life.”

A post published simultaneously on Merly’s Facebook page said: “We are beyond delighted to share that Merly’s Tearoom will soon be opening at Damhouse. Starting this June, we’ll be bringing you a cosy, traditional tea room experience with a menu full of delicious breakfasts, lunches and, of course, afternoon tea.

"As a proud community interest company, our mission has always been about giving back – and we’re thrilled to continue supporting the local community through our initiatives like food parcels, allotments and our community fridge.

“Partnering with Damhouse feels like a perfect match. Their commitment to fostering well-being and a sense of community aligns beautifully with our values, and we can’t wait to serve you in this welcoming space.

“We’re excited to get started on the refurbishment and look forward to welcoming you to Merly’s Tearoom soon.

“Thank you for your continued support – it means the world to us!”